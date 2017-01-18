WGN America’s ‘Outsiders’ Season 2 preview (Season 1 spoilers)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY (WGNO) - The hit show Outsiders is ready for a second comeback!

Season 2 airs on WGN America January 24th and will continue the battle between love and hate.

The compelling drama explores struggle of the Farrell Clan who's been living on a mountain for 200 years. They are completely off the grid, have their own laws, and know nothing about technology.

The clan is threatened when a coal company moves into town to attempt to blow up the mountain. However, the clan will do whatever it takes to protect their land.

Season 1 ended with the battle between the clan and law enforcement who live in a city at the bottom of the mountain.

Right before anyone had an opportunity to engage in combat, a mysterious cloud of lightning and thunder rocked the air along with an unusual chant from the Ferrells. That means there could be something in season 2 that will turn supernatural.