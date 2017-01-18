Uncorked: Beer’s not the only beverage for your crawfish boil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - We all know an Abita or a Bud pair perfectly with a crawfish boil, but there are a lot of other options that will surely please your crawfish-eating guests.

Our popular Uncorked series is back, and thanks to our friends at Brady's Wine Warehouse on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, we've got lots of great advice on alcohol and food pairings.

Richard Ellis, general manager of Brady's, says wheat beers are really great when you're hosting a crawfish boil, but if you want to serve wine, you want something sweeter, creamier and without oak.

He recommends a pinot blanc, a rosé or almost any type of chardonnay.

And if you want to impress your guests with cocktails instead of wine or beer, a brandy-based drink like a French 75 would be a great choice.

If you have any questions about wine, stop by Brady's Wine Warehouse, check out their Facebook page or send an email to info@bradyswinewarehouse.com.