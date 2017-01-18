Rainy Thursday, severe weather possible Saturday

We have not had significant rain since the first two days of the new year, but a cold front approaching Thursday will be bringing in scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall potential will be measurable, between 1-2″, with gusty winds at times during the afternoon. There is only a marginal threat for severe weather Thursday, but not long after that threat increases Saturday.

The first round of rain will be moving out by the mid-evening hours Thursday, giving way to a nice day Friday with sunshine and highs in the middle 70s. A more potent system will bring rain chances back late Friday into Saturday. Lows will only fall into the middle 60’s by Saturday morning. Storms will be developing by mid-Saturday morning, and continue to keep the threat for severe thunderstorms through the day and into the evening hours.

The biggest threat would be in the form of gusty winds in excess of 58 mph, and small hail, although an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. This system moves out by early Sunday from the Mississippi coast and we see sunshine returning Sunday afternoon, with highs in the upper 60s. Expect much cooler air with lows back into the middle 40’s by Monday morning.