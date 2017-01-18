× North Terminal project adds 5 more gates to New Orleans International Airport

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans International Airport will gain an additional five gates with the North Terminal Project, bringing the total number of gates to 35.

The North Terminal Complex, which Mayor Mitch Landrieu and business and tourism leaders broke ground on one year ago, is being touted as a major upgrade for the airport and, by extension, the city.

“This gate expansion is great news for our city and state,” Landrieu said. “We are growing at a record pace. In 2016, the growth of the Louis Armstrong International Airport exceeded our expectations yet again. With increased service via 17 airlines and 59 non-stop destinations, including 7 international destinations, we have hit the triggers for additional expansion.”

The new North Terminal will be constructed on the north side of the existing airport property, creating over 13,000 new construction jobs and significant opportunities for local businesses and disadvantaged business enterprises in the region, according to Landrieu’s office.

“Our growth has surpassed all previously forecasted data,” Interim Director of Aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport Mark Reis said. “Today, we have more airlines and non-stop destinations than ever before. Based on this growth, we updated our activity forecast which showed that expansion plans need to begin sooner than originally anticipated.”

In total, the approximately 820,000 square-foot terminal will feature 35 gates, a 2,200-car parking garage, a central utility plant and a ground transportation staging area.

“The North Terminal Project always included the option to expand to as high as 42 gates,” New Orleans Aviation Board chair Cheryl Teamer said. “Due to our current passenger traffic and anticipated future growth, a five gate expansion is necessary to handle continued growth in the facility.”

The anticipated funding of the $110 million expansion will be through airport bonds. The project is on track to be completed in October 2018.