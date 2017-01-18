Napoleon Bonaparte’s death mask was almost thrown out with the trash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS(WGNO)-- In 1682, the French inhabited Louisiana, claiming the land that is now New Orleans as their property. Napoleon Bonaparte, the French Military and political leader rose to prominence during the French revolution. He was later exiled, and legend has it that New Orleans was willing to take him in.

He died on the island of St. Helena, where he was exiled to, on May 6th, 1821. At the time of his death it was customary to make death masks for anyone who was of importance. Bonaparte's physician, Dr François Carlo Antommarchi cast the original death mask of Napoleon's face, brought tit o Paris and had it cast out of bronze.

Antommarchi then brought the mask to New Orleans and presented it to the city in t the Cabildo in 1834. It was moved to Gallier hall and there it stayed through the Civil War. But, after the civil war the mask was almost lost forever. "After the civil war in 1866 there were some renovations going on to Gallier hall." recounted museum historian Karen Leathem. "People might not have realized the significance of the piece and so it was just tossed out as you might toss out lots of things when you're renovating a place."

As the saying goes, one man's trash is another man's treasure! Especially to the treasurer of New Orleans at the time, who spotted the mask on the back of a trash wagon and offered to buy it. It was later sold to a native of New Orleans, and President of the Mexican National Railroad, who moved the mask to Atlanta in the 1890's.

People in New Orleans began looking for the artifact and he caught wind, donating it back to the city ion 1909.

The mask has had a well traveled life, and if you're looking to come face-to-face with Napoleon you can now see it on the first floor of the Cabildo.