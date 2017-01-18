× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Heat & Eat Soup!

With the cooler weather, many of us are craving warm, soothing comfort foods like soup.

And while nothing beats homemade soup loaded with veggies and lean protein, pre-made soups from a can or carton are often the easy option. But some can be loaded with more than a day’s worth of sodium, not to mention white carbs, with minimal protein. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on top picks and worst bets of heat & eat soup on shelves.

Note: Nutrition Facts are for a one-cup serving; most contain 2 servings per container.

LOVE IT!

365 Everyday Value Organic Vegetable Medley Soup – Vegan

70 calories, 310 mg sodium, 16 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 2grams protein.

Ingredients include: Water, Organic diced tomatoes (organic tomatoes, organic tomato juice, calcium chloride, citric acid), Organic carrots, Organic tomato puree (filtered water, organic tomato paste), Organic potatoes, Organic onions, Organic green beans, Organic spinach, Organic green peas, Organic potato starch, Less than 2%: organic carrot puree, sea salt, organic garlic powder, organic parsley, organic black pepper, organic thyme

Campbell’s Well Yes! Minestrone with Kale Soup (Ditalini Pasta and Chickpeas)-

100 calories, 590 mg sodium, 15 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 5 grams protein.

Ingredients include: Chicken Stock, Tomato Puree, Carrots, Chickpeas, Pasta Made With Whole Grains (Whole Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour, Egg Whites, Quinoa Flour), Diced Tomatoes In Tomato Juice, Kidney Beans, Celery, Kale, Onions, Zucchini, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Jicama Juice Concentrate, Xanthan Gum, Basil, Oregano, Locust Bean Gum

LIKE IT!

Imagine Organic White Bean and Kale Soup – Vegan

110 calories, 480 mg sodium, 20 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 4 grams protein.

Ingredients include: Filtered water, organic white beans, organic carrots, organic corn starch and/or organic potato starch, organic kale, organic celery, natural flavors, organic onion powder, sea salt, organic garlic powder, organic spices

Trader Joe’s Organic Butternut Squash Soup Low Sodium

70 calories, 95 mg sodium, 19 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 7 grams sugar, 1 gram protein.

Ingredients include: Filtered water, organic butternut squash, organic potatoes, organic onions, organic evaporated cane sugar, organic honey, organic carrots, organic garlic, sea salt, organic spices, organic safflower and/or canola and/or sunflower oil.

Progresso Light Zesty Southwestern Style Vegetable

60 calories, 470 mg sodium, 12 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 3 grams protein.

Ingredients include: Chicken Broth, Celery, Tomatoes, Carrots, Green Sweet Peppers, Corn, Black Beans, Red Bell Peppers. Less than 2% of: Corn Protein, Natural Flavor, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Soluble Corn Fiber, Potassium Chloride, Cilantro, Sugar, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Spice, Chipotle Pepper*, Chili Pepper*, Torula Yeast, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid, Caramel Color.*Dried.

HATE IT!

Campbell’s CHUNKY Chicken Broccoli Cheese with Potato

190 calories, 890 mg sodium, 14 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 1 grams sugar, 7 grams protein.

Ingredients include: Water, Potatoes, Chicken Meat, Vegetable Oil, Broccoli, Contains Less Than 2% Of: Modified Food Starch, Dehydrated Cheddar Cheese, Cream, Salt, Cheddar Cheese, Wheat Flour, Soy Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Sugar, Granular Cheese, Sodium Phosphate, Dehydrated Broccoli, Semisoft Cheese, Blue Cheese, Maltodextrin, Soy Protein Isolate, Beta Carotene For Color, Sodium Citrate, Chicken Flavor (Chicken Stock, Chicken Powder, Chicken Fat), Flavoring, Vinegar, Butter, Lactic Acid, Buttermilk, Enzyme Modified Butter, Onion Extract, Reconstituted Skim Milk, Whey Protein Concentrate, Garlic Extract, Partially Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Oleic Acid, Enzyme Modified Butter Fat And Oil, Whey, Soy Lecithin, Acetic Acid, Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese (Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Calcium Chloride], Water, Disodium Phosphate).

Campbell’s Cheesy Potato With Bacon Flavor Soup On The Go

130 calories, 890 mg sodium, 16 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram fiber, 4 grams sugar, 2 grams protein.

Ingredients include: Water, Potatoes, Contains Less Than 2% Of: Modified Food Starch, Vegetable Oil, Sugar, Cheese Flavor Base, Butter , Wheat Flour, Salt, Cheese Paste, Cheddar Cheese, Surface Ripened Semisoft Cheese, Soy Protein Concentrate, Bacon-Type Flavor (Salt, Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Polyglycerol Esters Of Fatty Acids, Yeast Extract, Silicon Dioxide, Natural Flavor [Egg, Soy, Sesame], Onion Powder, Natural Smoke Flavor), Dehydrated Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Nonfat Milk), Monosodium Glutamate, Dehydrated Onions, Spice, Dehydrated Garlic.

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD