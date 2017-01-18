Leonard Fournette signs deal with Under Armour, makes it official at alma mater St. Aug

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The St. Aug Marching 100 welcomed former LSU standout Leonard Fournette back to his alma mater today.

It was an event to mark Fournette's new deal with sports clothes and accessories giant Under Armour.

Fournette is leaving LSU for the NFL Draft in April. He's expected to be a top 10 pick.

"I am excited to be growing my family to include the team at Under Armour," Fournette said in a news release. "I share Under Armour's passion, drive and will to be the best."

Fournette got his start at St Augustine High School. He was considered the top recruit in America for the class of 2014.

As part of the multi-year partnership, the "BUGA 5" will be awarded annually to five St. Augustine coaches, administrators and students who exemplify the traits of Fournette's "Being United Generates Attitude" mantra. Those five people who demonstrate a positive attitude, whatever the circumstances, and rally together to make a positive impact will be awarded Under Armour prize packs and the opportunity to travel to and experience an NFL season game each year.

"Today is just the beginning of the great things Under Armour and I will do together, including our joint commitment to my alma mater," said Fournette. "It means so much that I can give back to the school that helped shape and prepare me for my future."

Excited to join team @UnderArmour. Starting today we’re going to do great things together. pic.twitter.com/8xNgzXVj6B — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) January 18, 2017