JPSO looking for suspect who beat, robbed woman on Jefferson Highway

GRETNA (WGNO) – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say beat and robbed a woman as she got off a bus on Jefferson Highway.

The robbery occurred on December 26 around 6 p.m., according to the JPSO.

The unknown suspect was captured on surveillance video outside of the Salvation Army at 100 Jefferson Highway before attacking the victim as soon as she exited the bus in front of the store.

He made off with the woman’s cell phone, fleeing toward New Orleans on a bicycle.

The suspect is described as being between 20 to 30 years of age, with short twist style hair and medium build. He was wearing a dark colored sweatshirt with an image of a football in the middle and the word “CHAMP” at the bottom, along with tan colored boots.

The bicycle he rode off on appears to have a chrome front rim and a black rear rim.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect or who may have information regarding this robbery is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Buttone.