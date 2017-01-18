× Get the Skinny: Just Add Water: Mason Jar Soups

Homemade soups can be hearty and nutritious, but we don’t always take the time to make a full batch at a time. Today we’re Getting the Skinny on 3 DIY single-serving Mason Jar Soups with all of the stuff we want, and none of what we don’t want: Rich in protein, fiber, and heart-smart fats, with no white carbs and a moderate in sodium. Make a few jars ahead and just add water or broth for a wholesome, nutrient rich mid-day meal!

Spicy Curried Shrimp Coconut Bisque

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

1 ounce shirataki noodles

3 tablespoons coconut cream

½ tablespoon red curry paste

1 teaspoon grated ginger

¼ cup shredded carrots

¼ cup julienned red bell pepper

½ cup shrimp, peeled and chopped if jumbo shrimp

4 basil leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon crushed peanuts

Instructions:

Layer all ingredients in jar, finishing with basil and peanuts on top. When ready to eat, fill jar to within 1 inch of the rim with very hot water. Stir, and leave covered for 3-4 minutes before eating.

Per serving: 300 calories, 17 grams fat, 8 grams saturated fat, 396 grams sodium, 11 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 27 grams protein.

Adapted from http://www.shape.com/recipe/spicy-curried-coconut-soup-with-shrimp.

##

Vegan Pasta Marinara

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

½ cup Sal and Judy’s Heart Smart Sauce

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 pinch sea salt

½ cup Banza chickpea shell pasta, cooked

½ cup zucchini noodles

½ cup fresh spinach, chopped

1 ½ tablespoons nutritional yeast

Instructions:

Combine marinara, pepper, and salt in the bottom of 1-pint wide-mouth jar. Layer pasta, zucchini noodles, spinach, and nutritional yeast. Seal. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Add very hot water to jar to within 1 inch of the rim. Cover and let stand for 2 minutes before eating.

Note: Parmesan cheese can be used in place of nutritional yeast

Per serving: 180 calories, 2 grams fat, 0 saturated fat, 230 mg sodium, 30 grams carbohydrates, 11.5 grams fiber, 7 grams sugar, 14 grams protein.

Adapted from http://www.myrecipes.com/recipe/tomato-seashell-soup.





##

Mason Jar Hola Nola Tortilla Soup

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:



¼ cup black beans, cooked

2 tablespoons onions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons carrots, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon canned green chiles

2 teaspoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon chicken stock

1/8 teaspoon cumin

½ Hola Nola 6-inch whole wheat tortilla, cut into strips

1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped

1 pinch salt

1 pinch black pepper

1 lime wedge

1 cup bone broth (beef or chicken; eg. Pacific Foods)

Instructions:

Add all the ingredients besides tortilla, cilantro, and lime to the jar. Store tortilla, cilantro, and lime in zip top bag.

When ready to eat, add ingredients from zip top bag to the jar. Fill jar to within 1 inch of the rim with very hot bone broth. Cover and let stand 3-4 minutes before eating.

Note: Water or low-sodium regular broth can be used in place of bone broth, but protein drops to 6 grams per serving.

Per serving: 170 calories, 2 grams total fat, 1 gram saturated fat, 395 mg sodium, 24 grams carbohydrate, 5.5 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 15 grams protein.

Adapted from http://www.popsugar.com/food/Mason-Jar-Tortilla-Soup-37570394.

###

