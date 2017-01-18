Elderly couple gets mugged outside short term rental in the Faubourg Marigny

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -- Short term rentals provide a convenient way to stay in New Orleans for many people. But recently, some short term renters got mugged a short time after their arrival. The story is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the attack happened last Thursday, January 12, at about 10:15 at night in the 2100 block of Dauphine Street. Surveillance video shows a pickup truck parking in the area. Moments later, an elderly couple walks by. Police say the pair was staying at a short term rental spot in that block.

The scene is right by Washington Square Park and within listening distance of some of the live music venues on Frenchmen Street.

Additional surveillance camera footage shows the couple arrive at their rental. Then the pickup rolls up to the scene and the driver jumps out and runs toward the victims.

Police say the robber was carrying a revolver and stole the elderly woman's purse. The surveillance footage also shows her husband trying to catch the robber, but he falls to the ground.

Police released the footage of the attack and say the truck may have also been used in other robberies. It's described as a silver Chevy extended cab, step-side pickup.

Whoever is responsible could get between 10 and 99 years in prison without the possibility of parole or probation. Police also say that because a firearm was used, an additional 5 years could be added to the sentence.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice case, call CrimeStoppers. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, more than 320 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.