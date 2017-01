× Dense fog delays Canal Street and Chalmette ferries

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Dense fog has delayed the start of the Canal Street and Chalmette ferries.

The Chalmette Ferry was taken out of service because of foggy conditions yesterday, while the Canal Street Ferry remained on the water.

The Department of Transportation did not give a time when the pair of ferries were expected to begin transporting commuters, but dense fog conditions are expected to last throughout the morning.