Jefferson Parish boasts lowest crime rate since 1974

JEFFERSON PARISH (WGNO) – Sheriff Newell Normand addressed reporters Wednesday with some good news.

Normand said 2016 had the lowest crime rate in a single year in Jefferson Parish since 1974.

Most major crimes including rape, robbery, assault, burglary and theft in Jefferson Parish were down in 2016, Normand said, a feat he attributes to “good, clean, aggressive, law enforcement with empathy, sympathy and a high level of intellect.”

He also credits advancements in technology and using the latest equipment to implement efficient and effective forms of policing.

“We use real time, live criminal intelligence information in order to stimulate whatever strategies that we’re going to deploy in order to address same, in order to vindicate same,” says Normand.

But the agency would not be as successful without community support, he said.

Normand says it’s the “collective commitment and contributions of everyone” that spells success.

“The one thing after 40 years that I know for sure, the vast majority of people in any geographic region are law abiding and almost all without exception want their community to be a safe place to live, work and raise their family,” says Normand.