200 jurors sent home after blown transformer shuts down Criminal Court

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A blown electrical transformer has shut down Orleans Parish Criminal Court, leading court officials to turn away 200 prospective jurors and delaying a trial.

The transformer malfunctioned around 7 p.m. on January 17, according to Judicial Administrator Rob Kazik.

When the transformer blew out, it took air condition units and electrical engines in the nearly 90 year old building with it, shutting down services across the courthouse, including the elevators, Kazik said.

The building remained operational for approximately an hour after the mishap, with city workers joining Entergy workers on the scene right away, but backup power could not be established.

One judge was in trial, which had to be delayed. The 200 jurors, who were scheduled to arrive at 8 a.m. this morning, were turned away at the door.

People arrested on the night of the 17th will still see a judge today, but that meeting will not take place in the courthouse, as it typically would.

Instead, those people will see a magistrate judge in a room that serves as a courthouse in the new prison complex for bond hearings, Kazik said.

Defendants who were scheduled to come in today should report to the courthouse tomorrow to receive their new trial dates.