Woman arrested for zapping victim in genitals with stun gun

THIBODAUX (WGNO) – Thibodaux Police have arrested a woman they say ripped flesh from an officer’s arm while she was being arrested after zapping someone in the genitals repeatedly with a pink stun gun.

Thirty-seven-year-old Nadira Tardieff first came to the attention of the TPD just after 2 a.m. on January 14, when officers spotted her screaming at someone inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of a Motel in the 200 Block of North Canal Blvd.

While Tardieff was being placed under arrest, she sunk her fingernails into an officer’s arm and tore away the flesh.

Officers soon learned Tardieff had struck and stunned the person she was arguing with in the car just before the argument moved into the parking lot.

The unnamed victim was stunned repeatedly in multiple parts of their body, including the genitals, according to the TPD.

Police recovered a pink stun gun from Tardieff’s motel room.

Tardieff was transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center where she is being held on a $21,000 bond.