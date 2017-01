× What do the yellow signs mean?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – We see them all over the city, but what do they mean? The yellow signs you see posted, sometimes with arrows, have an important role for film productions.

They are posted by the locations department to help production and crew members find their way to a particular set.

The weird letters that make no sense represent code letters or number to keep unwanted visitors knowing the location and name of the project.