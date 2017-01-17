× String of cutting incidents leads to three arrests, four hospitalizations

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – There were five separate cutting incidents reported in Orleans Parish within 24 hours at the start of this week.

Officers responded to the first two incidents within minutes of each other around 6 a.m. on January 16. Both calls were of a domestic nature, and a male perpetrator was arrested at each scene, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at a house in the 1900 block of St. Ann first. The man struck the female victim in the face during an argument, and the victim armed herself with a knife to ward off further attacks. Responding officers observed blood on the victim and initially detained the man before he fled through a window. He was captured after a short chase.

About 20 minutes later, in the 5100 block of St. Claude, officers arrested a 57-year-old-man after he stabbed a woman during an argument. The woman had taken out a small knife attached to a key chain, and in response, the man pulled out a larger knife and cut the victim, according to the NOPD.

Another domestic dispute occurred in the 1700 block of Congress Street just after 5 p.m. The victim was struck by a vase during a verbal altercation and taken to a hospital, according to the NOPD.

The fourth cutting incident involved two males arguing in the street in the 1300 block of Charters around 10 p.m. The perpetrator stabbed the victim during the argument and then fled the scene.

The fifth and final reported cutting occurred just after midnight in the 1600 block of Lesseps Street. Two women were arguing when the victim struck the other woman with a vase. The second woman, who was subsequently arrested, struck the victim in the head with a hammer and then proceeded to stab her. Both women were transported to a hospital for treatment, according to the NOPD.

The NOPD did not release information about the conditions of the various victims.