Sling ’em baby, sling ’em! The battle to be America’s best bricklayer

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - It takes speed. It takes skill. And it takes talent to be the best bricklayer in America.

WGNO News with a Twist features reporter Wild Bill Wood becomes a play-by-play sports reporter as bricklaying teams from the south compete in the Louisiana contest that's on the road to the big bricklaying championship in Las Vegas.

For the first time, they're diving mortar deep into the sport that's never been a sport in Louisiana before now.

It's a race as six teams of two guys try to build the biggest, the best looking brick wall in New Orleans.

The winners move on to compete against all the other bricklaying champs at the finals in Las Vegas.

