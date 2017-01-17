× Sheriff: Man killed by Slidell homeowner was abusing cough medicine, has lengthy criminal history

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – The man who shot and killed 22-year-old Seth Flores in his yard in Ozone Woods subdivision Monday is not facing charges at this time.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said the homeowner told deputies that he saw Flores in his yard and walked outside armed with a pistol. The homeowner said Flores was making irrational statements, saying things like “I am invincible.”

The homeowner repeatedly warned Flores to leave his property, but Flores reportedly continued to yell at the homeowner and followed the homeowner until “his back was literally up against a wall,” Smith said.

“Flores lunged at (the homeowner) and his pistol,” Smith said. “He said he feared for his safety and the safety of his family who was inside.”

The homeowner shot Flores six times – once in the neck and five times in the upper shoulder and chest. St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston said all of the exit wounds on Flores’ body were on his back. He said the autopsy report is consistent with what the homeowner told police.

Flores was involved in an altercation at his girlfriend’s house two streets away from the home where he was shot and killed, Smith said. His girlfriend said Flores tried to attack her and her mother. He fled when she called police.

She also told deputies that Flores took an excessive amount of CCC cough medicine, which is known to cause hallucinations, Smith said.

“I liken it to ‘lights on, but nobody’s at home,'” Preston said.

Flores has a lengthy criminal history, according to the sheriff’s office, with arrests for theft, burglary, narcotics, simply battery, flight from an officer and resisting an officer.

The homeowner has no criminal record, Smith said.

Smith said when detectives finish the investigation, they will turn over their findings to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

When we conclude our investigation, we’ll turn our findings over to the 23rd District Attrorney’s Office for review.