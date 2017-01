× Radiohead heading to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Radiohead is heading to New Orleans in 2017.

The iconic English rockers will perform at the Smoothie King Center on April 3.

Tickets will go on sale on January 20 at 10 a.m., according to Ticketmaster.

The trip to New Orleans will be part of a nine-city tour in support of their latest album, A Moon Shaped Pool.

Click here for ticket information.