Proposed new Entergy gas plant is causing strife among New Orleans East residents

NEW ORLEANS EAST (WGNO) – It was a packed house Tuesday at a church in New Orleans East, where community members met to protest the proposed building of a gas plant in their neighborhood.

Community groups argue Entergy customers will be footing the $216 million project. They’re also concerned about potential health risks. Not to mention, a lack of transparency in project planning.

“We’ve reached out to Entergy and we’ve had quite a few meetings. The point is we disagree and so they believe they have been responding to us, they have been attempting to be respond to us after the fact,” says Dr. Beverly wright, with the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice.

If approved, the gas plant will be built in a predominately Vietnamese and African American neighborhood.

The city council meets Thursday to discuss the proposal.

There’s no word from Entergy.