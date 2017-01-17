× More than 20 bakeries to converge at Champions Square for King Cake Festival

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – There are more than 300 festivals in the New Orleans area every year, and it’s safe to say that this is one of the sweeter celebrations.

The fourth annual King Cake Festival is set for Jan. 29 in Champions Square.

Admission is free, and the money raised from sampling the king cakes benefits Ochsner Hospital for Children.

Organizers said more than 20 bakeries have signed up for the festival.

Here are the participating bakeries, according to the King Cake Festival website:

The festival will also feature live music, kids activities and a fitness challenge and fun run for all ages.

No pets.