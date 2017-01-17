From King’s Day to Fat Tuesday: Chart shows your Mardi Gras king cake consumption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Have you had your daily slice of king cake today? Do you have any idea how much you've been eating and how much you'll consume during Carnival season? Local T-shirt shop Dirty Coast has a fun way to look at your cake intake with the "King Cake Consumption Chart."

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez checked it out!

The chart starts with Twelfth Night, the beginning of Carnival season, then for the next few weeks, we eat some king cake here and there, but by the Krewe Du Vieux parade, most of us will be eating king cake daily, and it continues to increase all the way up until Mardi Gras Day (Our poor waistlines!)

According to the chart, the average New Orleanian consists of 50 percent king cake dough by Fat Tuesday. The chart is based on findings from employees who born and raised in New Orleans and know the trends.

"Oh it's necessary to track your king cake calories, which I know surges during Carnival season," Dirty Coast General Manager Jill Poole said. "For all of us who are trying to be more health conscious in 2017, this is a way of being mindful of your level of king cake intake."

The "King Cake Consumption Chart" is available at Dirty Coast for $25. For more information on Dirty Coast and their other Mardi Gras goods, click HERE.