Fatal crash shuts down Eastbound I-10 at Morrison Road

New Orleans, La. -(WGNO)- A single vehicle crash has killed a a man on I-10 in New Orleans East.

Officers say that the man was killed when his car flipped off of the interstate near the Morrison Road exit around 3:45 a.m.

The Eastbound I-10 has been shut down and traffic is being diverted at the Dowman Road exit while fatality investigators work the scene.

We will keep you updated on this developing story as more information becomes available.