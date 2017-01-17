Drink of the Day: Green and Granate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Sometimes you just have to "slap" the mint to wake it up a little.

Our popular Drink of the Day series is getting a healthy twist this month thanks to our friends at Rouses Markets and Ochsner Eat Fit Nola.

Today's healthy Drink of the Day has a fruity complexion and a nice fizz, and the way our bartender puts the finishing touches on this cocktail will make sure you're wide awake to get the full experience.

It's the Green and Granate from Cafe Adelaide.

Here's the recipe:

-1.5 ounces of green and mint tea-infused vodka

-Half-ounce of pomegranate liqueur

-Fresh lemon juice

-Teaspoon of honey

-Shake all your ingredients really well.

-Pour over ice, top with a little bit of club soda, then garnish with mint (the bartender recommends you "slap" the mint to wake it up)

Enjoy!