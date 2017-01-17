Cookin’ with Nino: BAYOUFreddo

Posted 6:10 AM, January 17, 2017, by
CookingwithNino_Rouses

BAYOUFreddo

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp. butter
  • 1/2lb. diced Tasso ham or turkey
  • 1 /2 lb. Diced Andouille sausage
  • 2 Links boudin cut to 1/2 in pieces
  • ½ diced white onion
  • 1/2 diced pepper
  • 2 large garlic cloves, finely diced
  • 1 lb.medium to large shrimp, peeled, cleaned and deveined
  • 1/4 cup white wine
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • ½ cup grated Parmiggiano Reggiano Cheese
  • Salt and pepper
  • Green onion tops, chopped

Instructions:

Heat oil and butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat.  Add tasso and andouille and sauté a couple of minutes until they are crisp.  Add the diced vegetables and sauté until onions are translucent.  Add the diced garlic and cook another minute.  Add the shrimp and sautéfor 1 1/2 – 2 minutes, or until pink.  Remove the shrimp from the pan and set aside so they won’t over cook.  De-glaze the pan with the white wine and allow to reduce for about 2 minutes.  Slowly add in the cream and let it reduce until thickened.  Adjust seasons with salt and pepper.  Add cheese, cooked shrimp and boudin pieces.  Bring to a boil and turn off heat.  Remove from heat and serve over French Bread or Rice or Pasta.

