× Cookin’ with Nino: BAYOUFreddo

BAYOUFreddo

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp. butter

1/2lb. diced Tasso ham or turkey

1 /2 lb. Diced Andouille sausage

2 Links boudin cut to 1/2 in pieces

½ diced white onion

1/2 diced pepper

2 large garlic cloves, finely diced

1 lb.medium to large shrimp, peeled, cleaned and deveined

1/4 cup white wine

1/2 cup heavy cream

½ cup grated Parmiggiano Reggiano Cheese

Salt and pepper

Green onion tops, chopped

Instructions:

Heat oil and butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add tasso and andouille and sauté a couple of minutes until they are crisp. Add the diced vegetables and sauté until onions are translucent. Add the diced garlic and cook another minute. Add the shrimp and sautéfor 1 1/2 – 2 minutes, or until pink. Remove the shrimp from the pan and set aside so they won’t over cook. De-glaze the pan with the white wine and allow to reduce for about 2 minutes. Slowly add in the cream and let it reduce until thickened. Adjust seasons with salt and pepper. Add cheese, cooked shrimp and boudin pieces. Bring to a boil and turn off heat. Remove from heat and serve over French Bread or Rice or Pasta.