Café Reconcile hosts 'Pay What You Can Day' in honor of MLK

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Café Reconcile is celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a “Pay What You Can Day” event.

From 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on January 17, diners are invited to choose any amount to pay for their first meal at the restaurant on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard.

For every meal after that, diners are asked for a donation of at least $5.

The special menu for the event will include one of King’s favorite dishes, chicken and collard greens.

In the spirit of MLK, the café will have community seating to promote open dialogue and cross-communication among neighbors.