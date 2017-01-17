× Bus service delayed for some schools due to break-in at school bus barn

NEW ORLEANS, La.-(WGNO)- Three bus routes for two charter schools are being delayed Tuesday morning because of a break in at the school bus company’s bus barn.

According to school officials, eastbank route number 10 for McDonogh 32 School and routes 23 and 24 for Algiers Technology school will all be delayed because of the break-in.

School officials did want to stress that the buses on these routes are running, they will just be late in picking up students.