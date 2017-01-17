× Acupuncture for babies?

(CNN)- Acupuncture is supposed to be great for neck and back pain but what about for crying babies?

A new study, published in the journal Acupuncture in Medicine, says that acupuncture may reduce colicky crying when other treatments are not working.

Colicky babies who were given the treatment cried less compared to babies who did not receive the treatment.

But not everybody is on board, some experts say there is not enough evidence to show that it is safe and effective.

But lots of studies show that acupuncture can relieve pain, restore gastrointestinal function and have a calming effect in adults.