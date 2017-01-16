The Pussyfooters get ready for their annual Blush Ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The Pussyfooters are more than just a Mardi Gras dance team.

When they aren't marching in Mardi Gras parades, the all-female group gives back to the community year round.

Their annual Blush Ball is their biggest fundraiser - and also their biggest party of the year - and it’s coming up this Friday, January 20, at Generations Hall.

Last year, the Pussyfooters raised $22,000 for the Metropolitan Center for Women and Children, and they hope to raise even more this year.

Tickets to Blush Ball 2017 start at $40.

Click here for more information.