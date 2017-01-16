× Slidell homeowner shoots and kills man ‘acting erratically’ in front yard

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in which a homeowner shot and killed a man who was reportedly “acting erratically” in the homeowner’s front yard.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called shortly after midnight Monday to a disturbance in the Ozone Woods subdivision in Slidell.

A homeowner told deputies he confronted a subject who was acting erratically in the homeowner’s front yard.

At some point, the homeowner shot and killed the man.

The homeowner remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing any additional information at this time, citing the pending investigation.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said he will make a statement tomorrow and give more details then.