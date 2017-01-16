× Report: South Lafourche plans ‘Coach O Day’ in February to honor Ed Orgeron

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) – The South Lafourche community is coming together next month to honor its native son, LSU Foootball Head Coach Ed Orgeron.

The Houma Courier reports that “Coach O” Day will be held Feb. 17 to pay homage to the 55-year-old Larose native and South Lafourche High School graduate.

The day centers around a big event at 6 p.m. at the Larose Civic Center, where NFL analyst Mike Detillier will serve as MC of the banquet and program honoring Coach O:

Larry Weidel, a member of the “Coach O” Day planning committee, said people are excited to show their support for the Orgeron. “We are all very proud of Ed Orgeron, and we want to give our 100 percent support behind him,” Weidel said. “We want to give the community to have a chance to share in his success. It will be a community party.” When he was named LSU’s head coach, Orgeron said it was a dream come true, as he is only the third Louisiana native to coach the Tigers since LSU joined the Southeastern Conference in 1933.

Orgeron served as interim head coach for the Tigers until he was named head coach Nov. 26. He took over as interim when LSU fired former head coach Les Miles.

Read the full report from The Houma Courier here.