Sandie is a 7-month-old lab mix who currently weighs 45 pounds. She and her sister were found under a shed behind an abandoned house as tiny puppies. Don’t let her ears fool you, her personality is 100% lab! Once she is comfortable she loves to play, but she also loves to sleep next to you on the sofa while you relax. She would make a great walking partner and companion.

