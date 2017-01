Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The street has been leaking at S. Roman St. and Milan St. for seven years, one neighbor tell us.

She says the city comes and fixes one leak. Then, six months later, the street springs another leak.

The one we saw today (Jan. 16) was flowing steadily. And, the neighbor says it has been flowing for months.

"I worry about mosquitoes and things like that from standing water," she says. "It's just a nuisance."