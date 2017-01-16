× NCIS: New Orleans needs extras for Mardi Gras episode

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – NCIS: New Orleans is casting for Mardi Gras revelers who have not worked on episode 316 yet.

The filming takes place Friday, Jan. 20.

“We are looking for fun, outgoing men and women,” Caballero Casting says in the announcement.

You must be 18 years old or older to apply.

The casting company asks that you only apply if you are available for the entire day.

“We are looking for people with fun Mardi Gras attire, from masks/boas to full costumes,” the casting crew says. “If you have fun, colorful (especially purple, green, and gold) costumes, tutus, hats, masks, boas, accessories, please bring them. Think Mardi Gras colors in your clothing as well.

“If you have any costumes that aren’t a trademarked character such as batman, Disney characters, and not too sexy/revealing please bring them as well as your casual changes,” the casting company continues. “Nothing too over-sized!”

Here’s what you need to do to apply: