Louisiana marching band headed to Washington for inauguration performance

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGNO) – It’s the trip of a lifetime for more than 200 high school students in Monroe.

The West Monroe Rebel Band is en route to Washington, D.C., to perform at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, according to a report from KNOE.

The students had just 22 days to raise the money needed for the trip, and the same amount of time to perfect the music:

“Well it’s like really exciting I mean like the fact that we are going to play for the president it’s historical it’s going to be written in the history books forever in the library of congress and my names going going to be there along with 200 other people,” says Cameron Ott, Rebel Band senior. Seniors, freshman, and even triplets are getting their stuff ready to perform for a national audience. “It’s pretty cool you have three points of view of the trip, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity you only get one shot and you just can’t describe it,” says Johnathan Shoum one of the triplets.

The rebel band is the only Louisiana marching band playing for Trump’s inauguration, which takes place at 11 a.m. Friday.

