× Local volunteers help restore blighted home in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Dozens of volunteers are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy by taking part in the National Day of Service in the St. Roch neighborhood.

Volunteers are rolling up their sleeves, helping to renovate what once was an old home. Now, helpers are just a few brush strokes away from perfection.

“We take pride in our city. We’ve been around it for so long, we want to make sure we’re doing our part in keeping our city beautiful,” says Jackie Bryant with Fidelity Bank.

Teach for America, Uncommon Construction and Fidelity Bank all partnered up to help out with the rebuilding project.

Once renovations are complete, the three-bedroom home will be available to a qualifying low income family.

Organizers said 150 volunteers met up throughout New Orleans to lend a helping hand Monday.

It’s an active approach to remember and honor King, both the man and the legacy he left behind.

The campaign for a federal holiday in King’s honor began after his assassination in 1968.

President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983.