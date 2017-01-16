Drink of the Day: Chaturanga Fizz

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - If it's a drink that was invented for a yoga group, you know it's got to be good - and good(ish) for you.
Our friends at Rouses Markets and Ochsner Eat Fit have teamed up with News with a Twist to give our popular Drink of the Day segment a healthy twist.
Today's drink is the Chaturanga Fizz from SoBou.
Here's the recipe:
-Muddle three slices of cucumber, 1/4 ounce of lemon juice, a dash of celery bitters and a little bit of honey
-Add 1 1/4 ounces of Cachaca. Shake.
-Strain it over ice into a Collins glass.
-Add Cold Brew Carbonated Jasmine Tea (made by SoBou).
-Garnish with a cucumber slice and a lemon twist.
Enjoy!