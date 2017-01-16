Drink of the Day: Chaturanga Fizz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - If it's a drink that was invented for a yoga group, you know it's got to be good - and good(ish) for you.

Our friends at Rouses Markets and Ochsner Eat Fit have teamed up with News with a Twist to give our popular Drink of the Day segment a healthy twist.

Today's drink is the Chaturanga Fizz from SoBou.

Here's the recipe:

-Muddle three slices of cucumber, 1/4 ounce of lemon juice, a dash of celery bitters and a little bit of honey

-Add 1 1/4 ounces of Cachaca. Shake.

-Strain it over ice into a Collins glass.

-Add Cold Brew Carbonated Jasmine Tea (made by SoBou).

-Garnish with a cucumber slice and a lemon twist.

Enjoy!