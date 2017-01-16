Do you want these nails in your coffin? Psychic Elie Barnes says yes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Superstitious people are always looking for ways to escape bad luck.

It happens on Friday the thirteenth and every other day of the week, month and year.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood decided to seek the advice of an expert.

That's Psychic Elie Barnes at HEX Old World Witchery in New Orleans French Quarter.

Psychic Elie is busy every day here. She does readings and she gives advice for how to turn bad luck into good luck.

One of her favorite tools is to take a couple of coffin nails. She ties them together in the shape of a cross. By doing that, Psychic Elie believes, good luck comes to the person who holds these last two nails in the coffin.