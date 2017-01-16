Biloxi city council votes to rename ‘Great Americans Day’ ‘Martin Luther King, Jr. Day’

BILOXI, Mississippi (WGNO) – The city of Biloxi unanimously voted to rename the city’s Martin Luther King Day celebrations after the Civil Rights leader days after creating a social media firestorm last week by referencing the day as “Great Americans Day” in a Tweet.

The mayor of Biloxi, Andrew “FoFo” Gilich, issued a statement Friday night asking for the change, and the city council made the switch official today with a unanimous vote.

It's official. Biloxi's MLK Day is MLK Day. Unanimously. #blxmlk — City of Biloxi (@CityofBiloxi) January 16, 2017

“This city’s longstanding support of our annual MLK celebrations speaks volumes about our support for this holiday,” Glitch said on Friday. “In fact, we’ve always celebrated this day as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.”