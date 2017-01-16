1 car burglarized, 2 cars stolen, all belonging to the same cop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -- New Orleans police are trying to find whoever burglarized a car and stole two others. All three cars belong to an NOPD officer. One of the cars is his unmarked police cruiser.

The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened at about 2:00 in the morning on Thursday, January 12 in the 7500 block of Wave Drive in the New Orleans East neighborhood.

Police say two people broke into a blue Chevrolet that was parked in the area. Inside it, the thieves found the keys to two more cars also parked nearby.

One of the cars was the unmarked police car. The other was a GMC Sierra pickup truck. All three cars, the Chevy, GMC Sierra, and the police cruiser, belonged to the same NOPD officer.

According to police, after the thieves found the keys to the other cars, they used one set to take the officer's unmarked police cruiser. After driving the car for about 40 minutes, they returned and took the GMC pickup.

The stolen police cruiser is a silver 2015 Ford Taurus with black tinted windows and a Louisiana license plate of 244838. The stolen Sierra pickup is a 2010 and white in color. It has a Louisiana license plate of B819594.

Police say the pair arrived in a 2008 model Lincoln MKX that was also stolen. Police release surveillance footage that shows the Lincoln and one other car that detectives say were both involved in the crime.

To see more of the surveillance footage, click on the video button above to see the latest Wheel of Justice report.

If you can help solve the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 320 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.