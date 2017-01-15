× UPDATE: NOPD says baby shot in Algiers is 5 months old, not 19 months old

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The baby who was shot twice in Algiers Saturday night is 5 months old, not 19 months old as initially reported by NOPD.

NOPD says the baby was shot in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway, where the baby was inside a vehicle with her parents when two or three unknown suspects opened fire on the vehicle.

The baby’s parents tried to drive away, but they followed and continued shooting, eventually striking the 5-month-old in the leg and foot.

The baby was in stable condition at a local hospital Saturday night.