Motorcyclist killed in Lafourche Parish crash

RACELAND (WGNO) – Shortly after 3:00 am this morning, Troopers from Troop C responded to a single vehicle fatality on LA 1 just north of Raceland. The crash took the life of 37 year old Jacob Kraus of Houma.

The preliminary investigation revealed Kraus was traveling north on LA 1 while operating a 2013 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic. Kraus entered a right curve in the roadway and for unknown reasons, crossed the centerline. Kraus exited the roadway to the left and struck a utility pole. He sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Kraus was pronounced deceased on scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.

Alcohol and drug involvement is unknown at this time, but standard toxicology tests are pending. Kraus was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death.