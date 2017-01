Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La. (WGNO) -- Win number 500 came earlier than expected for Country Day Head Basketball Coach Mike McGuire.

He was surprised before the Cajun`s game Friday night against De La Salle, and was presented with a plaque to mark his 500th career win. Coach McGuire thought he had 499 wins, but had really notched his 500th earlier in the week against Ellender.

McGuire is in his 19th season at Country Day and has won 3 state titles there-- all since 2009.