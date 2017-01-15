Forecast stuck on repeat this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Look for more of the same of what we saw over the weekend when it comes to your weather forecast for the next week. Southerly winds from the Gulf will hemp to keep moisture in the area and foggy starts and isolated showers are possible each day through the end of the week.

High temperatures will remain well above average in the middle to upper 70s with a few spots even hitting 80. Rain chances will stay around 20-30% through Thursday. By Friday, the slow moving front will finally enter the area giving us a much better shot at rain and even a few thunderstorms through the weekend. By Sunday, shower activity will slowly be leaving the area and temperatures will cool to a more seasonable middle 60s for the highs.