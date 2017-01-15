Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-- Algiers had a lot to celebrate this past football season, with both Edna Karr and Landry-Walker taking-home state championships. On Saturday, that pride in their teams was certainly evident, with a great turn-out for the Algiers' Parade of Champions.

“I think the main word used in this whole process has been togetherness,” said Edna Karr Head Football Coach Brice Brown. “People have never seen Landry-Walker and Karr come together in such a way."

It was a time for two schools from Algiers to come together and celebrate what they`d done this past football season

“It’s never been done before,” said Landry-Walker Head Football Coach Emanuel Powell. “This is major for the community of Algiers and for both schools. For Edna Karr and Landry-Walker to come together as one and celebrate this all together in Algiers, it's an outstanding opportunity."

The Charging Bucs took home their first football state title in December, and proudly showed-off their 5A championship hardware Saturday through the streets of Algiers.

'This just means a lot,” said Landry-Walker quarterback Keytaon Thompson. “The city of Algiers is happy and proud of us. We're glad that we have them and they're glad that they have us."

Karr meanwhile, paraded their 4A trophy in front of the Algiers community, as the Cougars now boast 3 football state titles. Coach Brown and his guys finished a perfect 14 and oh, winning their first championship since 2012.

“I know this is a first-time thing for all of us-- a lot of us,” said Karr senior wide receiver Dai`jean Dixon. “It feels good. Walking down the streets seeing everybody have fun and it's like we did what we did in the state championship because of the community."