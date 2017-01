× NOPD: 19-month-old shot in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A 19-month-old girl was shot in Algiers tonight.

According to NOPD, the baby was shot in the foot and the thigh. The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Jo Ann Place.

She’s in stable condition at a local hospital.

NOPD did not release any additional information.