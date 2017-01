Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The Queen of Bounce gave her fans an opportunity of a lifetime!

Big Freedia was looking for male and female dancers over 18 years old who came in all shape and sizes.

Dance auditions were held from 2:30-6:30 PM Saturday afternoon at the Dance Quarter in the Garden District for a chance for one lucky person to go on Big Freedia's world tour and to appear on her hit series on Fuse.