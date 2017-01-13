SWAT team arrests suspect previously featured on Wheel of Justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -- New Orleans police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Keron Cooper on Friday (Jan13). Police say he was wanted in Orleans and St. Bernard parishes on a total of at least five counts of attempted murder.

According to police, the NOPD's Violent Offender Warrant Squad and U.S. Marshals acted on a tip and arrived at a home in the 5700 block of Tullis Street to arrest Cooper.

They say Cooper barricaded himself inside the home and refused to leave. At that point, police called the SWAT team to the scene. The operation began at about 7:30 in the morning, and Cooper surrendered without incident just after noon.

On October 15, 2014, police say Cooper and another suspect shot a man near the corner of South Liberty and Felicity streets. The man was injured but survived.

Cooper is just the latest suspect from a Wheel of Justice report to be arrested. If you have information on any crime, you're encouraged to call CrimeStoppers. You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 320 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.