Martin Luther King Day events across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Here’s a list of events going on around New Orleans in commemoration of Martin Luther King Day 2017.

All events will take place on Monday, January 16.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial March, 9 a.m.

The nearly 1.5 mile march will start at City Hall. It will go down Loyola Avenue toward Uptown. The parade will turn right on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, head toward S. Claiborne Avenue and end at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Monument on S. Claiborne Avenue and Felicity Street.

7th Annual Youth Civil Rights History Tour

This one-day educational tour, which will bring approximately 150 boys and girls, takes off from the MLB Urban Youth Academy, 6403 Press Dr. on Jan. 16 at 6:15am, with buses returning back to New Orleans around midnight.

City of Kenner Martin Luther King Day Celebration

The parade starts at Providence Baptist Church, 11509 Jefferson Highway, and continues on Jefferson Highway, also known as Rev. Richard Wilson Drive, until reaching Decatur Street. The parade then turns from Rev. Richard Wilson Drive to the Clay Center on Decatur.

Partners Unite on National Service Day- MLK Day

Thousands of volunteers will not be taking a day off on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Instead, they will be out embodying the spirit of MLK and renovating homes in blighted areas. Teach for America, unCommon Construction and Fidelity Bank volunteers will join hundreds of organizations and thousands of volunteers nationwide in honoring Martin Luther King’s legacy on Monday by taking part in the National Day of Service.

Amistad Research Center’s Conversations in Color

The event, presented by the Amistad Research Center, in partnership with the Tulane University Office of Multicultural Affairs, will take place on Monday, January 16, 2017, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and is free to the public.