King Cake Baby brand grows with hashtags, swag
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – First, Twitter. Now, swag.
We just can’t get enough of the King Cake Baby’s explosive entrance into Twitter land.
Today, @KingCakeBaby gave away a pair of custom designed King Cake Baby socks, which are somehow cuter and less creepy than the actual Pelicans mascot.
King Cake Baby joined Twitter just five days ago, and his arrival caused quite a stir.
King Cake Baby was named the “creepiest mascot in sports” in October, which wasn’t too surprising considering that 43 percent of people who responded to a WGNO poll think the King Cake Baby is “nightmare-inducing.”
Love him or hate him, he’s a popular baby around town. If you’re one of the first 8,000 fans to enter the Smoothie King Center for the Jan. 29 Pelicans game, you will take home a King Cake Baby bobble head to place at your bedside.