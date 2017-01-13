× King Cake Baby brand grows with hashtags, swag

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – First, Twitter. Now, swag.

We just can’t get enough of the King Cake Baby’s explosive entrance into Twitter land.

Today, @KingCakeBaby gave away a pair of custom designed King Cake Baby socks, which are somehow cuter and less creepy than the actual Pelicans mascot.

Retweet for a chance to win a pair of #PelicansKCB socks! You don't want to know what happens if you don't retweet 😂💀 #TeamKCB pic.twitter.com/EJtrLk240Q — King Cake Baby (@KingCakeBaby) January 13, 2017

King Cake Baby joined Twitter just five days ago, and his arrival caused quite a stir.

King Cake Baby was named the “creepiest mascot in sports” in October, which wasn’t too surprising considering that 43 percent of people who responded to a WGNO poll think the King Cake Baby is “nightmare-inducing.”

Love him or hate him, he’s a popular baby around town. If you’re one of the first 8,000 fans to enter the Smoothie King Center for the Jan. 29 Pelicans game, you will take home a King Cake Baby bobble head to place at your bedside.